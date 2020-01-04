Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $854.62 million and approximately $40.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00016756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

