Thar Token Market Cap Hits $88,585.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $88,585.00 and approximately $690.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039084 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003985 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000711 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

