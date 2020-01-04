The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.45. 2,934,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,502. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,905 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

