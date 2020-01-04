The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.53.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,354,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

