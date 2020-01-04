The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report sales of $543.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $537.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $54,887. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.