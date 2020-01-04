The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0127

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007147 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000417 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,382,053 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

