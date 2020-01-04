The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will report $47.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $47.82 million. The Rubicon Project reported sales of $41.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full-year sales of $155.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $155.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.92 million, with estimates ranging from $173.73 million to $178.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In related news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $31,738.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 20,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $152,459.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 562,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,384.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,397. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 837,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 183,156 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RUBI opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $498.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.66. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

