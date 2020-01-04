THEKEY (TKY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,349.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and LBank. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $17,349.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

