Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $17.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $61.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $76.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

TBPH opened at $23.83 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.