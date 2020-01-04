Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $9.16 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $259,517.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007152 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

