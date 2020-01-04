THETA Market Capitalization Tops $79.97 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, DDEX, Gate.io and IDEX. THETA has a total market capitalization of $79.97 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, WazirX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Coinbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

