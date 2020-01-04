Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market cap of $35,367.00 and approximately $32,491.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

