Thrive Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2,127.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Thrive Token has a market cap of $489,572.00 and $2,127.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

