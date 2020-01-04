Thunder Token Price Up 60.6% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Upbit. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

