Ties.DB Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $328,894.00 and $151.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

