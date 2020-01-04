Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post sales of $180.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.03 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $170.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $627.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.85 million to $628.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.95 million, with estimates ranging from $650.07 million to $672.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 30.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.