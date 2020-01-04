Titcoin (TIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Titcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $14,608.00 and $20.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titcoin has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00591932 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,682,690 coins. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

