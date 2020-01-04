Tokenomy Market Capitalization Achieves $5.69 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, IDEX, Indodax and CoinBene. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $39,522.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy.

Tokenomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Tokenomy, LBank, IDEX, LATOKEN and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

