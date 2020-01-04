TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $55,762.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.76 or 0.99902140 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,775,253 coins and its circulating supply is 16,584,152 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

