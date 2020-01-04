TOKYO Hits Market Cap of $40,169.00 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, TOKYO has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a total market capitalization of $40,169.00 and $1.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKYO alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023421 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004181 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.