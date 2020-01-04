TOP Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $182,830.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

