TouchCon (TOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,516.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. TouchCon has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,516.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

