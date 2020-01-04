Tourist Token (TOTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,885.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $6,885.00 and approximately $8,487.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

