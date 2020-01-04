Traceability Chain Trading Up 0.2% This Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $4,027.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00332950 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003341 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015069 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.