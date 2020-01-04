Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Tops $78,471.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $78,471.00 and $91,573.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

