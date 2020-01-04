TransferCoin (TX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $214.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,739.00 and $214.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,211,456 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

