Tratin Trading Up 11.7% This Week (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Tratin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Tratin has a total market cap of $18.13 million and $25.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Tratin

Tratin is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin's total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

