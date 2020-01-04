Travala.com (AVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117,063.00

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $117,063.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,587,230 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

