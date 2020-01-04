Trias (TRY) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Trias has a market capitalization of $485,568.00 and approximately $239,767.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,926,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

