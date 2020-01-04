Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Getting Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE TM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. 50,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. Trigon Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

