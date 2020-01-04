Trinity Network Credit Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $428,328.00 and $1,578.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bibox, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

