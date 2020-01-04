Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Tripio has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $357,928.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

