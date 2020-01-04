Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,424,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 246,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 507,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,825. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

