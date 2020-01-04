TRON (TRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Bitfinex. TRON has a total market capitalization of $888.32 million and approximately $1.01 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, Rfinex, Coindeal, Bibox, Cryptopia, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, CoinTiger, Upbit, CoinEx, CoinEgg, IDAX, YoBit, RightBTC, Braziliex, Liqui, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Ovis, Tokenomy, Allcoin, Indodax, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Liquid, LBank, Sistemkoin, OEX, Cryptomate, Tidex, Cobinhood, Coinnest, OTCBTC, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, ChaoEX, Exmo, IDCM, Bit-Z, Neraex, HitBTC, BitFlip, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Kryptono, Gate.io, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates, OKEx, Coinrail and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

