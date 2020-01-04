TRON (TRX) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. TRON has a total market cap of $914.67 million and $1.04 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex and ChaoEX. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Liqui, Binance, Exmo, LBank, Hotbit, Cryptomate, Indodax, Koinex, Coindeal, OpenLedger DEX, Tokenomy, Mercatox, Zebpay, Ovis, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, IDCM, CoinExchange, Rfinex, Coinnest, Cryptopia, DDEX, CoinEx, ChaoEX, OEX, Fatbtc, Allcoin, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bibox, Bitbns, BitForex, Bitfinex, CoinBene, OTCBTC, WazirX, Bit-Z, YoBit, DragonEX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Tidex, Bithumb, Braziliex, CoinTiger, Huobi, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Neraex, Upbit, Gate.io, Livecoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.