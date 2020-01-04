TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.22

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.