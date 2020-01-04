TrueDeck (TDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,862.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $128,452.00 and $14,862.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

