TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $702,054.00 and $145,851.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

