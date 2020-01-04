TrueFlip Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $31,252.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

