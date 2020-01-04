TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.76 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00013708 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC, HBUS and Cryptopia. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $153.76 million and approximately $228.60 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 152,644,074 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, HBUS, Bitso, Zebpay, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Crex24, Binance and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

