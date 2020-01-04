TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 47.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $75,433.00 and $868.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022344 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003705 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02384567 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011389 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

