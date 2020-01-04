TrustNote Price Down 65.4% This Week (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. TrustNote has a total market cap of $4,554.00 and $10.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 65.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

