TrustVerse Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $649,573.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.05950363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029479 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

