TTC (TTC) Market Cap Tops $8.76 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. In the last week, TTC has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $8.76 million and $54,448.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.05905846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001263 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 841,771,706 coins and its circulating supply is 384,746,550 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

