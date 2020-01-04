TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $583,216.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,443,763,580 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.