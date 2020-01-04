TurtleNetwork Price Tops $0.0045 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $399,504.00 and $1,882.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000859 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

