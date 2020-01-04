Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,703,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,685,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,498 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,649,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 674,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

TPC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,888. The stock has a market cap of $616.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

