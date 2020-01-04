Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. 2,506,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,397. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

