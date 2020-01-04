U Network Price Reaches $0.0004 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $56,207.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

