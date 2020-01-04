U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th.

USB stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,161,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

